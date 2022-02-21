FDA approves 1st smartphone app that can deliver extra doses of insulin

The FDA cleared the first app for iPhone and Android devices capable of giving diabetes patients doses of insulin.

Tandem Diabetes Care, an insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, said in a Feb. 16 press release, that its app, which pairs with the company's t:slim X2 insulin pump, will allow diabetic users to administer a dose of insulin directly through their smartphone. The application will be used for bolus insulin dosing, which prevents glucose spikes after meals.

"This FDA clearance further validates our commitment to innovation and the diabetes community by providing one of the most requested feature enhancements," John Sheridan, president and CEO of Tandem Diabetes Care said in the press release. "With the improvements in diabetes management provided by Tandem’s Control-IQ technology, giving a meal bolus is now the most common reason a person interacts with their pump, and the ability to do so using a smartphone app offers a convenient and discrete solution."

The FDA-cleared feature will be available to U.S. t:slim X2 insulin pump customers for free through a software update. The company plans to roll out the feature throughout the spring in a series of limited launch groups and through an expanded launch during the summer.