Digital health: Who's up, who's down

The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies. Here's how four companies performed over the last week.

Companies that had a good week:





Medivis, an augmented reality medtech company, raised $20 million in series A financing.



Canary Speech, a company using artificial intelligence to monitor digital biomarkers, received an investment from Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian.

Companies that had a bad week:



