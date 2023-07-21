Digital health: Who's up, who's down

This week in the digital health market, an artificial intelligence-powered company landed a partnership with a major health system and an EHR vendor had to pay a hefty fine to settle false claims allegations.
Companies that had a good week:
- AI-powered clinical workflow company Aidoc landed a partnership with New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.
- VitalConnect, a remote monitoring tech company, raised $30 million in series F financing.
Companies that had a bad week:
- The FTC hit BetterHelp with a $7.8 million fine for sharing consumer data.
- EHR vendor NextGen is paying $31 million to settle false claims allegations.