Digital health: Who's up, who's down

Noah Schwartz -

This week in the digital health market, an artificial intelligence-powered company landed a partnership with a major health system and an EHR vendor had to pay a hefty fine to settle false claims allegations.

Companies that had a good week:

  1. AI-powered clinical workflow company Aidoc landed a partnership with New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.

  2. VitalConnect, a remote monitoring tech company, raised $30 million in series F financing.

 

Companies that had a bad week:

  1. The FTC hit BetterHelp with a $7.8 million fine for sharing consumer data.

  2. EHR vendor NextGen is paying $31 million to settle false claims allegations.

