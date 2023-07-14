Digital health: Who's up, who's down

This week in the digital health market, a nursing staffing platform laid off workers and a drug discovery platform received big backing from the former Johnson & Johnson CEO.

Companies that had a bad week:

IntelyCare, a nursing staffing platform, laid off at least 30 employees. The company is the third nursing staffing platform to lay off workers in the last month.



EHR vendor NextGen Healthcare agreed to pay $31 million to the Department of Justice to settle allegations it violated the False Claims Act.

Companies that had a good week:



