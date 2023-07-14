Digital health: Who's up, who's down

This week in the digital health market, a nursing staffing platform laid off workers and a drug discovery platform received big backing from the former Johnson & Johnson CEO.
Companies that had a bad week:
- IntelyCare, a nursing staffing platform, laid off at least 30 employees. The company is the third nursing staffing platform to lay off workers in the last month.
- EHR vendor NextGen Healthcare agreed to pay $31 million to the Department of Justice to settle allegations it violated the False Claims Act.
Companies that had a good week:
- Artificial intelligence-powered drug discovery platform Causaly raised $60 million in a series B financing round that saw participation from former Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky.
- Xealth, a digital health platform spun out of Renton, Wash.-based Providence, landed a new partnership with Monterey, Calif.-based Montage Health.