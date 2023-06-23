Digital health: Who's up, who's down

This week in digital health, companies raised massive fundraising hauls and senators scrutinized a large healthcare disruptor's data collection practices.

Companies that had a good week:





DexCare, a digital patient booking company spun out of Renton, Wash.-based Providence, raised $75 million.



Outbound AI, a healthcare RCM company using artificial intelligence, raised $16 million in seed financing.

Companies that had a bad week:




