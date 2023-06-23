Digital health: Who's up, who's down

Noah Schwartz -

This week in digital health, companies raised massive fundraising hauls and senators scrutinized a large healthcare disruptor's data collection practices.

Companies that had a good week:

  1. DexCare, a digital patient booking company spun out of Renton, Wash.-based Providence, raised $75 million.

  2. Outbound AI, a healthcare RCM company using artificial intelligence, raised $16 million in seed financing.

 

Companies that had a bad week:

  1. Sens. Peter Welch of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts wrote a letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, expressing concern about Amazon Clinic's data collection practices.

  2. Last week's layoffs at Cerner could be tied to the software giant's rocky Department of Veterans Affairs EHR installation campaign.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars