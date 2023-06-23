Digital health: Who's up, who's down

This week in digital health, companies raised massive fundraising hauls and senators scrutinized a large healthcare disruptor's data collection practices.
Companies that had a good week:
- DexCare, a digital patient booking company spun out of Renton, Wash.-based Providence, raised $75 million.
- Outbound AI, a healthcare RCM company using artificial intelligence, raised $16 million in seed financing.
Companies that had a bad week:
- Sens. Peter Welch of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts wrote a letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, expressing concern about Amazon Clinic's data collection practices.
- Last week's layoffs at Cerner could be tied to the software giant's rocky Department of Veterans Affairs EHR installation campaign.