Digital health: Who's up, who's down

Noah Schwartz -

The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies.

Companies that had a good week:

  1. Digital health platform Binx Health partnered with Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Drug Co. 

  2. Practice Better, a practice management software company, received a $27 million growth investment. 

  3. Virtual breastfeeding support company Nest Collaborative partnered with San Jose, Calif.-based Good Samaritan Hospital.

 

Companies that had a bad week:

  1. The VA stopped all work on installing the Cerner EHR system.

