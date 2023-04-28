Digital health: Who's up, who's down

The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies.
Companies that had a good week:
- Digital health platform Binx Health partnered with Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Drug Co.
- Practice Better, a practice management software company, received a $27 million growth investment.
- Virtual breastfeeding support company Nest Collaborative partnered with San Jose, Calif.-based Good Samaritan Hospital.
Companies that had a bad week:
- The VA stopped all work on installing the Cerner EHR system.