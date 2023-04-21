Digital health: Who's up, who's down

The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies.
Companies that had a good week:
- Ambient clinical documentation company Augmedix partnered with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and received an investment from the healthcare giant.
- Medtech company MedShift received a $108 million investment.
Companies that had a bad week:
- Emerald Cloud Labs, a digital biotech company, cut 30 jobs and closed its San Francisco offices.
- The Department of Veterans Affairs experienced a five-hour outage with its Oracle Cerner EHR.