Digital health: Who's up, who's down

Noah Schwartz -

The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies.

Companies that had a good week:

  1. Ambient clinical documentation company Augmedix partnered with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and received an investment from the healthcare giant.

  2. Medtech company MedShift received a $108 million investment.

 

Companies that had a bad week:

  1. Emerald Cloud Labs, a digital biotech company, cut 30 jobs and closed its San Francisco offices.

  2. The Department of Veterans Affairs experienced a five-hour outage with its Oracle Cerner EHR.

