Digital health funding sees a sharp decline in Q3

Digital health companies raised $2.2 billion across 125 deals in the third quarter, marking the smallest funding quarter for all of 2022, according to the latest quarterly report from Rock Health.
Three digital health funding trends to know:
- Digital health funding slowed in the first quarter, with companies bringing in $6.1 billion, down from $6.7 billion during the same period in 2020.
- In the second quarter, funding dropped to $4.1 billion down from $8.3 billion the same time a year ago.
- With the third quarter included, 2022 year-to-date funding totals $12.6 billion across 458 deals.