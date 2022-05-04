Digital health firms will play huge role in reproductive healthcare if Roe is overturned

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Digital health companies focused on reproductive health are filling in the care gaps left by traditional healthcare for women who are pregnant or trying to get pregnant — a trend that will accelerate if Roe v. Wade is overturned, TechCrunch reported May 4.
On May 2, Politico leaked a Supreme Court draft opinion revealing plans to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision protecting a woman's right to have an abortion. In response, many women's health activists have mobilized, some of whom include the founders of startups focusing on reproductive health. Here are three examples:
- Hey Jane, a telehealth abortion provider that delivers abortion pills to users' doorsteps, is preparing for a surge in patients. Co-founder Kiki Freedman said the possible overturn of Roe v. Wade would make abortion via mail "the most viable form of access for most of the country."
- Maven, a digital platform that works with employers to offer reproductive health services and family care, has been mobilizing since September, when Texas passed a bill to ban abortions after six weeks. Maven offers a wallet app that helps users calculate the costs of reproductive procedures and facilitate reimbursement, which will be used to help companies cover costs for women who may have to seek care outside of their state.
- Expectful, an app designed to aid users' mental health along their pregnancy journey, has an unpaywalled content segment on how to navigate pregnancy loss and is adding an abortion segment to its library, which should be incorporated by the end of May.