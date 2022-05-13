Community Health Systems' launches AI-based maternal-fetal warning monitoring to improve obstetrics care

Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health System's affiliated hospitals that offer obstetrics services have deployed an AI-based maternal-fetal early warning system to advance patient safety in obstetric programs.

The technology, developed by perinatal software company PeriGen, uses AI and machine learning to monitor maternal vital signs, fetal heart rate, uterine contractions and labor progression, according to a May 13 press release.

The technology can also combine and analyze labor and delivery data for multiple births to identify factors and opportunities for continuous safety and quality improvement.

"By taking patient safety to the next level in the labor and delivery process, our hospitals hope to prevent avoidable complications and provide more support for complex deliveries," said Lynn Simon, MD, president of clinical operations and chief medical officer of Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems will present early results following the implementation of the new technology the week of May 16.