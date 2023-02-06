Bronson Healthcare launches MyChart Bedside app

Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare has launched MyChart Bedside, a digital health app within MyChart that makes it easier for clinicians to communicate care plans for hospitalized patients.

The new app allows Bronson patients and families to see aspects of a hospitalized patient's care plan including their medical chart, daily schedules, test results, educational materials, and more, according to a Feb. 2 release from Bronson. The app can also communicate non-urgent requests to a patient's care team as well.

"With MyChart Bedside, we are creating a more connected and informed hospital experience, that our patients and their loved ones have already embraced with Bronson MyChart for the past decade in their ambulatory care experience with us," said Ash Goel, MD, senior vice president and CIO at Bronson. "What our patients want is a more informed and engaged experience when receiving care in the hospital. Apps like MyChart Bedside help Bronson deliver care "for and with" them and not "to" them — by turning a mobile device into a tool that enhances care and empowers patients during and after their inpatient stay."

Bronson began piloting the app in 2022 at Paw Paw, Mich.-based Bronson LakeView Hospital and South Haven, Mich.-based Bronson South Haven Hospital.