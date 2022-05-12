Advocate Aurora, Atrium merger to accelerate digital health innovation

The merger of Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health will advance digital health innovation, data analytics and digital consumer infrastructure.

With the combined expertise of both Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium and Advocate Aurora, dually headquartered in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill., the organization plans to accelerate data analytics and digital consumer infrastructure to improve six areas: clinical pre-eminence and safety, health equity, affordability, next-generation workforce, learning and discovery, and environmental sustainability, according to a May 11 press release.

"The world of healthcare as we know it is changing at warp speed — and it is rapidly becoming more digital, personalized, scientific and complex," said Eugene Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health. "This strategic combination will enable us to deepen our commitments to health equity, create more jobs and opportunities for our teammates and communities, launch new, game-changing innovations and so much more."

The combined organization, which plans to transition to a new brand, Advocate Health, announced the plans to merge into a joint operating company May 11.

The planned merger will combine both systems into a 67-hospital system with upwards of $27 billion in revenue and nearly 158,000 employees combined.