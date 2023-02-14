7 digital health companies facing legal action

Digital health can be a complicated industry; from data-sharing practices to false claims, digital health startups and established companies can face a slew of legal challenges.
Here are seven digital health companies dealing with legal issues Becker's has reported on since Dec. 21:
- Elon Musk's brain-computer interface company Neuralink is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Transportation for allegedly packaging and transporting contaminated hardware.
- A group of senators are probing telehealth companies Monument, Workit Health and Cerebral on their data-sharing practices.
- Health IT company CliniComp was ordered to pay Oracle Cerner $925,000 after losing a patent infringement legal battle.
- IronRod Health, a cardiac monitoring company, agreed to pay $673,200 to settle allegations that it submitted false claims to federal healthcare programs.
- BioTelemetry, a telehealth company, agreed to pay $45 million to settle allegations of outsourcing heart monitoring to India.