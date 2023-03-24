68% percent of hospitals execs say digital health market is challenging to navigate

Sixty-eight percent of hospital executives say they have a hard time navigating the digital health market, which in turn is causing them to have a difficult time realizing the full potential of available digital health solutions, according to a March 24 survey from digital health marketplace Panda Health.
Panda Health analyzed a survey of 100 hospital executives, conducted by healthcare consultancy Sage Growth Partners, about the digital health market and found the following:
- Sixty-seven percent of hospital executives said their organizations will implement at least one to two new digital health solutions in 2023.
- Twenty-nine percent of respondents said they will implement three to five new digital health solutions in 2023.
- Seventy-two percent of respondents said that digital health adoption among hospitals will increase over the next three years.
- Sixty-eight percent of respondents said the digital health market was challenging, while 62% said the market is difficult to navigate.
- More than half of respondents said digital health solutions don't work out as desired.