5 digital health companies laying off workers

A slowed funding environment and macroeconomic concerns have created issues for the post-COVID-19 digital health market.
Here are five digital health layoffs Becker's has covered since May 2:
- Digital primary care company Cityblock Health cut 12 percent of its staff or 155 workers.
- BenevloentAI, a company using artificial intelligence to further drug discovery, laid off 180 employees as it halts some of its drug discovery programs.
- Medtech startup Healthy.io laid off 70 workers after raising $50 million in series D financing.
- Brightline, a company focusing on pediatric mental health, laid off 20 percent of its staff in corporate and nonpatient-facing roles.
- Cue Health, a telehealth and at-home diagnostics company, cut 326 employees.