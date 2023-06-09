5 digital health companies laying off workers

Noah Schwartz -

A slowed funding environment and macroeconomic concerns have created issues for the post-COVID-19 digital health market. 

Here are five digital health layoffs Becker's has covered since May 2:

  1. Digital primary care company Cityblock Health cut 12 percent of its staff or 155 workers.

  2. BenevloentAI, a company using artificial intelligence to further drug discovery, laid off 180 employees as it halts some of its drug discovery programs.

  3. Medtech startup Healthy.io laid off 70 workers after raising $50 million in series D financing. 

  4. Brightline, a company focusing on pediatric mental health, laid off 20 percent of its staff in corporate and nonpatient-facing roles.

  5. Cue Health, a telehealth and at-home diagnostics company, cut 326 employees. 
 

