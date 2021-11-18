4 recently launched digital health incubators

Here are four incubators that have been launched in the past five months to accelerate the growth of digital health startups.

  1. Mount Sinai Innovation Partners, the New York City-based health system's commercialization engine, launched Elementa Labs, a virtual incubator program to foster the growth of digital health startups.

  2. New York City-based venture capital firm AlleyCorp spun off the AlleyCorp Healthcare Fund, a physician-led incubator dedicated to healthcare innovation.

  3. Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield said they are seeking to expand their joint health tech incubator, 1501 Health, by adding healthcare startups.

  4. Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health, venture studio firm 25Madison and Apollo Global Management launched a joint venture to form a healthcare technology incubator named 25m Health.

