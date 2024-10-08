$25M gift from former IBM CEO launches Mayo's AI scholars program

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic has received a $25 million gift to launch the Gerstner Scholars Program in AI Translation.

The program will enable junior and early-career clinicians and clinician-investigators to collaborate with experts in artificial intelligence, data science and informatics to drive advancements in patient care, according to an Oct. 8 news release.

The donation comes from the family of Louis V. Gerstner Jr. Mr. Gerstner served as chairman and CEO of IBM from 1993 until 2002.