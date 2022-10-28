14 recent digital health funding rounds

Despite a wavering market for digital health and the tech industry as a whole, venture capitalists, including those affiliated with health systems, continue to invest in promising health tech ideas.

Here are 14 digital health funding rounds Becker's has reported on since Sept. 26:

1. Tech company HealthJoy received $60 million in series D funding Oct. 27 to grow its healthcare benefits platform.

2. School-based telehealth firm Hazel Health closed on a $51.5 million series C1 funding round Oct. 27 that included Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System, Centene Corp. and the California Healthcare Foundation.

3. Digital health and technology company Electronic Caregiver, an Amazon Web Services partner, secured $30 million Oct. 24 to bring the company's latest funding round total to $42.5 million.

4. Digital and in-person musculoskeletal care company Limber landed $11 million in series A funding Oct. 20 led by Blue Venture Fund, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's venture capital arm.

5. Prenuvo, a medical imaging firm that uses artificial intelligence, raised $70 million in series A fundraising and debt financing Oct. 18.

6. EngagedMD, a software company specializing in fertility care, got $11 million in financing Oct. 18.

7. Digital health and biotech firm Viome Life Sciences secured $67 million in series C financing Oct. 18.

8. Folx Health, a digital health company focused on the LGBTQ community, raised $30 million in series B funding Oct. 12.

9. Brave Health, a virtual mental health platform serving Medicaid patients, landed $40 million in series C funding Oct. 11.

10. Wearable health technology company Katalyst collected $26 million in series A funding Oct. 4.

11. Mass General Brigham Ventures, the venture capital arm of Boston-based Mass General Brigham, joined a $26 million investment round Oct. 3 for virtual pediatric mental health treatment platform Instride Health.

12. Digital mental health firm Grow Therapy obtained $75 million in series B funding Sept. 29.

13. Digital vision benefits platform XP Health raised $17.1 million in series A funding Sept. 28.

14. Health insurance marketplace and digital health company GoHealth received a $50 million investment Sept. 26 that will be used to strengthen the company's balance sheet and invest in new technologies.