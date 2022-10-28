Benefits platform HealthJoy lands $60M

Tech company HealthJoy has received $60 million in series D funding to grow its healthcare benefits platform.

The firm uses artificial intelligence and personalized guidance to help employers navigate the benefits experience.

"This is a special moment in our journey to create an intuitive, connected experience that takes the confusion and complexity out of healthcare while reducing the ever-growing administrative burden faced by HR leaders," HealthJoy CEO and co-founder Justin Holland said in an Oct. 27 company news release.

The investment, which brings the firm's total funding to $108 million, was led by Valspring Capital.

"As users of healthcare technology ourselves, we genuinely identified with a core issue that HealthJoy fights: a serious lack of benefits awareness that leads to underutilization by employees," stated Aneesha Mehta, co-founder of Valspring Capital and a former partner at Bain Capital Ventures. "Offering a solution that simplifies benefits is a key differentiator in the talent war the market currently finds itself in."