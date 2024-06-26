Abridge, a company founded in 2018 that uses AI to automate medical records based on conversations between clinicians and patients, was named the No.1 most exciting digital health startup in a June 25 report by TechCrunch.

TechCrunch selected the top 10 digital health startups by consulting about a dozen healthcare venture capitalists to identify the companies with the most promising futures. TechCrunch then compiled a list of companies that were mentioned by more than one venture capitalists, resulting in a final selection of 10 startups.

Here are the 10 most exciting digital health startups: