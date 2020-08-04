New York to recognize third gender in COVID-19, health data reporting

The New York Department of Health has updated its vital records gender policy to recognize the nonbinary gender X in health records, including COVID-19 records, according to an Aug. 3 WXXI News report.

The Vital Records Department changed the policy June 12. LGBTQ civil rights attorney Milo Primeaux told WXXI News that the update came the same day that an assistant attorney general called to tell him that the state was granting his client's request to change their birth certificate to the nonbinary gender X.

The state attorney general confirmed that the Vital Records Department's policy was changed, and that New York will now legally recognize the third gender in health records statewide to include more people who do not identify as male or female.

New York Department of Health spokesperson Erin Silk said that the department is committed to expanding data collection to include gender X and is focusing on updating the form the state lab uses to analyze samples to include both nonbinary and transgender options.

