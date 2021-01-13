Maryland hospital COVID-19 data processing glitch causes 'artificially high' case count

Frederick County in Maryland surpassed its daily record for COVID-19 infections Jan. 12 following a 48-hour test processing data backlog the prior weekend at Frederick County Hospital, The Frederick News-Post reports.

The 564 new cases reported by the Frederick County Health Department Jan. 12 more than doubled the previous high for cases of 223 set on Dec. 25.

The county health department said the data processing backlog "caused the spike to be artificially high," and that the hospital is back to its normal processing speed for tests, according to the report.

More articles on data analytics:

Hospitals to report COVID-19 vaccination data to HHS: 5 details

Missouri county health department missing 2 months of flu data

Indiana taps Zotec for statewide COVID-19 vaccine management system

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.