Iowa State's COVID-19 dashboard will now feature a mobile version

A team of researchers working at Ames-based Iowa State University have developed a COVID-19 forecasting dashboard that will now feature a mobile version.

Yuan Gu, a graduate student at Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Mellon University, is working under the mentorship of GuanNan Wang, PhD, a mathematics professor at Williamsburg, Va.-based College of William & Mary, where Mr. Gu recently received his undergraduate degree.

The pair worked together on Iowa State's COVID-19 U.S. Dashboard, which garnered clamors for a mobile version. It provides users with a seven-day rolling forecast and four-month predictions of COVID-19 infections and deaths, which can be viewed at both state and county levels.

The dashboard analyzes data from Baltimore-based John Hopkins University, The New York Times, The Atlantic, the World Health Organization, the CDC and USAFacts. To produce county-specific predictions, it also uses data from state and county public health departments, censuses, local databases, mobility tracking and government news releases.

