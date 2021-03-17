Intermountain builds calculator to identify, connect with potential high-risk COVID-19 patients

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare has embedded a risk calculator in its daily report of positive COVID-19 test results to determine which individuals are high risk and need to receive an antibody treatment, according to a March 17 news release.

Since the pandemic started, Intermountain has evaluated 125,000 individuals with COVID-19, according to a news release shared with Becker's Hospital Review. Data from those patients is synthesized and used across Intermountain to help inform best care practices, including identifying treatments that work best early on.

"Advanced algorithms help frontline caregivers make clinical decisions based on modern machine learning methods," Intermountain Assistant Vice President of Analytics Services Greg Nelson said in the news release. "These [AI] methods can significantly enhance the predictability of patient outcomes and how we support personalized care."

Intermountain's analytics tool have helped care managers from the health system's population health subsidiary Castell proactively reach out by phone to patients who are not in the hospital and do not have COVID-19 but might be at risk of contracting the virus and having complications, due to other chronic conditions or comorbidities.

The health system has contacted 1,500 at-risk patients through personal outreach to date, and care managers teach these individuals how to reduce their risk of getting the virus and explain the importance of getting tested and treatments, according to the news release.

More articles on data analytics:

Beth Israel Deaconess researchers create tool to assess safety of reopening businesses

States still discovering thousands of uncounted COVID-19 deaths

HHS, GAO looking into CDC's COVID-19 data collection

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.