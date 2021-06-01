Fired Florida COVID-19 data scientist receives whistleblower status

Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones, who developed the state's COVID-19 dashboard before being fired from the health department in May 2020, has received official whistleblower status under Florida law, according to CBS affiliate WTSP.

Ms. Jones filed a formal whistleblower charge of discrimination with the Florida Commission on Human Resources in July 2020. She alleged that the Florida state health department retaliated against her by terminating her employment after she refused to manipulate data on the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

Florida law enforcement officials have accused Ms. Jones of inappropriately accessing the state health department's communication platform to send a message last May urging civil servants to speak up about the state's reporting on COVID-19-related deaths.

In January, Ms. Jones turned herself in to authorities after a warrant was issued for her arrest in connection to her use of the state's computer system. She was released on bail the next day, and in February she moved to dismiss her lawsuit filed against Florida officials over an armed raid on her home Dec. 7.

Whistleblower status gives people certain protections under state law, including possible reinstatement of the employee's former position or compensation for lost wages and benefits, according to the report.