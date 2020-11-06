El Paso's record COVID-19 numbers were inaccurate, health director expects more issues: 4 details

El Paso, Texas, hit an all-time high in COVID-19 cases due to a data entry issue, according to a report from the Fox affiliate KFox 14. The city's overall COVID-19 numbers were accurate, but appeared to have a large jump on Nov. 3 because the dashboard reported cases that should have been spread over three days in one day.

Four things to know:



1. El Paso had previously entered state data manually, but on Nov. 1 transitioned to an automatic upload for reports coming from the state.



2. The data received on 1,583 coronavirus cases on Nov. 1 and 2 was entered into the system on Nov. 3, increasing the case count to 3,100.



3. The COVID-19 case counts were inaccurate due to the additions from previous days; those cases should have been applied on the days they were received instead of Nov. 3.



4. El Paso Health Director Angela Mora said she expects similar issues to happen in the future as the department refines the automatic upload process.



