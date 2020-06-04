CHI Texas Health Network implements Innovaccer data platform: 4 things to know

CHI Texas Health Network implemented healthcare data startup Innovaccer's platform, which organizes patient data from multiple sources to support care coordination and population health insights, according to a June 4 news release.

Four things to know:

1. Innovaccer has built its data activation platform with fast healthcare interoperability resources, which is a national data sharing standard.

2. The platform pulls data from EHRs, medical claims and lab systems to provide hospitals and other healthcare organizations with unified patient records, giving physicians access to medical records of all patients managed within their system available without leaving the EHR.

3. Houston-based CHI Texas Health Network will also have access to Innovaccer's Care as One network, which allows the health network to access data insights on emergency department visits, skilled nursing facilities operations and population health statistics.

4. CHI Texas Health is a clinically integrated network of healthcare physicians and providers across three Texas chapters in Houston, Lufkin/Livingston and Bryan/College Station.

