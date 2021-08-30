Antibody treatments help prevent hospitalization for COVID-19 patients, Mayo study suggests

Listen
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic teamed up with artificial intelligence firm Nference to study how antibody treatments in high-risk COVID-19 patients reduce the risk of hospitalization.
Mayo and Nference released two studies on antibody treatments in COVID-19 patients, according to an Aug. 30 news release.
Five things to know:
- The first study, published Aug. 30 in EClinicalMedicine, examined 696 high-risk patients treated within the health system with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms. The second study, published Aug. 19 in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, researched 2,355 patients treated at Mayo's facilities.
- Nference deployed artificial intelligence software to examine biomedical data, lab test results and clinical notes within Mayo's EHR to produce study insights.
- Both studies found that treating patients with antibodies led to significantly lower rates of hospitalization compared to when antibody treatment was not used. The first study estimated that within the first 28 days, 668 patients who were treated with antibodies saved more than 110 days in the hospital.
- The study also found that adverse events from the antibody treatments were uncommon. In the second study, just 19 out of 2,355 patients experienced an adverse event, which was most commonly a fever.
- "Once again, this real-world study suggests that when patients who are at high risk due to a range of comorbidities contract a mild or moderate case of COVID-19, this combination of monoclonal injections gives them a chance of a nonhospitalized recovery. In other words, they recover safely at home," said Raymund Razonable, MD, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases specialist and senior author on both studies.