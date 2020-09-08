2 North Carolina hospital systems can't report COVID-19 data due to tech issues

Two hospitals and two healthcare preparedness organizations in North Carolina have been unable to submit all their COVID-19 data due to technical issues, according to a report from ABC 13 News.



Four details:



1. The hospitals and organizations were not able to submit all data for Sept. 5, and the North Carolina health department reported that continued technical and data submission issues persisted through Sept. 7, preventing some organizations from reporting their data, according to a report from 17 News, a local CBS affiliate.



2. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is working with the affected organizations to resolve the technical issues.



3. The state has not revealed which hospitals and health systems were affected by the technical issues.



4. A news release from the state said issues with the hospital systems' data were exacerbated by the holiday weekend and warned that the state COVID-19 data dashboard was likely inaccurate because of the omission.

More articles on hospital data:

Oklahoma State U researchers use Cerner EHR data to build COVID-19 mortality predictive models

Google releases COVID-19 search term data for 400 symptoms — will it work better than its flu tracker?

Texas city removes COVID-19 dashboard from website after backlogged data dump





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.