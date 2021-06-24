UofL Health sends 42,000 patients' PHI to wrong email: 3 details

Louisville, Ky.-based UofL Health began notifying 42,465 patients of a data breach after it emailed their data to the wrong email address.

Three details:

On June 7, the health system mailed notification letters to the affected patients explaining that their protected health information was sent to an email address from outside the system's network, according to a recent news release.



On June 8, the owner of the email told UofL Health that the emails were not viewed nor accessed and that they deleted them. It is unclear what PHI was included in the email.



"We are relieved that our patients' information is not at risk as a result of this incident, though we wish that information would have come to us sooner, " the news release said.

