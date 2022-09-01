UF Shands employee may have improperly accessed 941 patient records

A former employee at the Gainesville-based University of Florida Health Shands hospital accessed the records of 941 patients without authorization.

The health system learned that the former employee had access to the records between April 27, 2021, and July 21, 2022, according to a data breach notice posted on the UF Health website.

The health system said the employee viewed patient information such as names, addresses, phone numbers, diagnoses and conditions, and some health insurance information.

The employee is no longer at University of Florida Health Shands and the health system immediately terminated the employee's access to patient information upon detecting the unauthorized access.

Since the incident, UF Health has notified all affected patients and said it has no reason to believe the information was further used or disclosed, but it is offering free identity theft protection services as a precaution, according to the notice.