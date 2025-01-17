The double-edged sword of AI and cybersecurity

As AI continues to reshape industries worldwide, Kristin Myers, executive vice president and chief digital officer of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, sees immense potential for AI to transform healthcare cybersecurity — though not without its challenges.

"There are just so many opportunities that AI presents," Ms. Myers told Becker's. "It can revolutionize the cybersecurity landscape and help mature organizations' capabilities to better protect data and patients."

One of the most promising applications of AI in cybersecurity is its ability to analyze vast amounts of data in real time, Ms. Myers noted. By identifying patterns and anomalies, AI can detect threats like malware, phishing attempts or ransomware attacks earlier and more accurately.

Beyond detection, AI offers the potential to shift cybersecurity strategies from reactive to proactive.

"Predicting potential vulnerabilities based on historical data and trends is a great opportunity for cyber and AI," Ms. Myers said.

Emerging AI technologies such as automated incident response systems are another exciting development, according to Ms. Myers. These tools aim to minimize human intervention in responding to cyberattacks, increasing efficiency and potentially reducing response times.

However, Ms. Myers emphasized the importance of maintaining human oversight, particularly in high-risk scenarios.

"You always need human experts making the final decision," she said. "It's about finding that balance and ensuring there's a clear understanding of AI and human responsibilities."

While AI offers powerful tools to bolster defenses, it also presents new risks.

"AI is somewhat of a double-edged sword," Ms. Myers said. "It boosts defenses but is also being exploited by attackers. It's important for technology professionals to get up to date on AI, understand the risks, and consider the ethics involved."

For healthcare executives looking to navigate this evolving landscape, Ms. Myers underscored the importance of a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy.

"AI is one part of the solution," she said. "You need a multilayered strategy that incorporates AI, other technologies and human expertise to ensure the most comprehensive protection."

As the healthcare industry moves into 2025, the integration of AI into cybersecurity will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in protecting sensitive patient data and critical systems. But Ms. Myers' message is clear: while automation holds great promise, human oversight and a balanced approach remain essential.

"Automation is great, but we still need that human oversight," she said. "For high-risk situations, human experts must make the final decisions."