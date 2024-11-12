The cybersecurity risk of healthcare AI: 6 things to know

With the rise in artificial intelligence use, healthcare organizations block more AI activity than most other industries.

Here are six things to know about AI and cybersecurity, according to a 2024 report from cybersecurity company Zscaler that analyzed its cloud activity:

1. Healthcare blocks 17.2% of AI transactions, the third-most of any sector, behind finance and insurance (37.2%) and technology (19.4%).

2. That number is below the national average of 18.5%. "This trend likely reflects a lagging effort among healthcare organizations to protect sensitive data involved in AI tools, as security teams play catchup to AI innovation," the report's authors wrote. "Overall AI transactions in healthcare remain comparatively low."

3. Healthcare is the sixth-biggest user of AI and machine learning. But its adoption in the industry is expected to grow.

4. The top five AI apps used in healthcare are ChatGPT, Drift, OpenAI, Writer and Intercom.

5. Healthcare organizations have signed on to a variety of AI safety initiatives, including 30 groups that agreed to the outgoing Biden administration's AI principles in December, while some health systems have developed their own in-house ChatGPT platforms. "Healthcare organizations should acknowledge the potential risks and challenges associated with AI, including concerns about data privacy and security, especially for personal identifiable information, as well as ensuring that AI algorithms and their outputs are highly reliable and unbiased when aiding in the administration of patient care," the report said.