The changing role of chief privacy officers

Chief privacy officers are expanding their roles to take on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, according to the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

Whereas chief privacy officers traditionally focused on being compliant with privacy laws, 69% now have responsibility for AI or data governance, 37% cover cybersecurity regulatory compliance, and 20% have platform liability duties, according to the IAPP survey of 671 professionals released Sept. 6.

Some health systems have standalone chief privacy officers, but the hospital industry is more likely to have chief information security officers with privacy duties or a combined role. UChicago Medicine, for instance, promoted its privacy leader Sept. 5 to chief information and privacy officer.

Reasons for the changes include the rise of AI, the increase in cyberattacks and the shift from quantity to quality of data.

"We learned in healthcare that more data didn't always result in more accurate treatment," Lara Liss, chief privacy and data trust officer of GE HealthCare, told The Wall Street Journal for a Sept. 5 story.