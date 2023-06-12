The 2 nation-state actors targeting US healthcare

North Korea and China were listed as state actors that have been sponsoring hackers to target healthcare, according to a June 8 brief from the Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center.
The center released a brief detailing the cyber threats targeting healthcare and listed these two countries known for sponsoring hacking groups that target the healthcare sector:
- North Korea: Known for sponsoring Silent Chollima, which is known for deploying Maui ransomware attacks on healthcare organizations.
- China: Known for sponsoring Wicked Panda, which has been known to target the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.