Texas system restores EHR access 2 months after breach

San Antonio-based CentroMed has regained access to its EHR system after a May 1 cyberattack forced the system offline.

In a July 3 update on its website, CentroMed announced the restoration of basic features within its information systems, though efforts to achieve full operability are still ongoing.

On May 1, CentroMed fell victim to a cyberattack. According to the health system, the hack was conducted by international hackers who breached its security, encrypted its data servers and obstructed access to its information system, including its EHR system.

Patient information was compromised as a result of the breach, but CentroMed has not yet determined what kind of protected health information was affected.