Tennessee medical center begins accepting some patients amid cyberattack

Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter said all surgeries remain canceled due an ongoing cyberattack, but that it has been accepting patients at some of its walk-in clinics.

The medical center took its IT network offline and closed its patient care operations on May 1 to contain the attack. As of May 5, the site is still not accepting regular appointments, and the majority of its locations remain closed.

Gastroenterology procedures, laboratory and radiology services also remain canceled, according to a May 5 update from Murfreesboro Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter.

It is still unknown if any patient or employee's information was breached in the hack.