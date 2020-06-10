Telehealth app error let patients see video of other users' visits: 4 details

Babylon Health, a telehealth app, reported a data breach that led to video recordings of patient visits being sent to other patients, according to a BBC report.



Four things to know:



1. One user notified the company that he had been given access to about 50 video recordings of other patients' visits. The company then realized that a small number of users in the United Kingdom were able to view other users' sessions.



2. Babylon reportedly has fixed the issue, and users should no longer be able to view consultations other than their own, the company said.



3. The company said the breach was related to a software error, not a malicious attack. The issue occurred when the company launched a feature that allows users to go from audio to video consultations during a single call.



4. The issue only affected users in the U.K. In May, Babylon Health partnered with New York City-based Mount Sinai Health Partners for digital healthcare services.



More articles on cybersecurity:

University of Utah Health reports employee emails hacked: 5 details

Castro Valley Health inadvertently sends patient info to third-party website: 4 notes

Lawsuit alleges health system maintained PHI 'in a reckless manner' ahead of breach





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.