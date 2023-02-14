Tallahassee Memorial still diverting ER patients but urgent care, physician practices back online

Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare has restored the IT systems for its physician practices and urgent care centers, though it continues to divert emergency patients 12 days after a cybersecurity incident, the health system said Feb. 14.

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital is also transitioning from paper documentation back to electronic records following the Feb. 2 event, which caused the health system to take its network offline.

"While these events represent a major step toward restoration, it is important to keep in mind that it will take some time to return to standard operations," the statement said. "We do expect to encounter hurdles, and we apologize for any delays, as we enact our systems restoration plan."

The health system hasn't disclosed what caused the incident, though some reports have said it bears the hallmarks of a ransomware attack.