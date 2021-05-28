SolarWinds hackers launch attack on 150 organizations, Microsoft warns

Nobelium, the Russian hacker group behind the SolarWinds data breach, has launched an attack on more than 150 organizations in the last week, according to a May 27 Microsoft blog post.

Nobelium sent phishing emails to more than 3,000 email accounts. After luring victims into clicking the malicious links, the hackers deployed malware enabling activities such as stealing data and infecting other computers on the network.

The cybergang targeted more than 150 organizations. Most organizations were in the U.S., but victims resided in at least 24 countries. At least 25 percent of the targeted organizations were involved in international development, humanitarian and human rights work.

"This is yet another example of how cyberattacks have become the tool of choice for a growing number of nation-states to accomplish a wide variety of political objectives," Microsoft said. "[N]ation-state cyberattacks aren’t slowing. We need clear rules governing nation-state conduct in cyberspace and clear expectations of the consequences for violation of those rules."