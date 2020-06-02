Saint Joseph Health, 6 more Indiana providers report improper disposal of patient records

Mishawaka, Ind.-based Saint Joseph Health System disclosed to patients last week that in April it discovered some of the patient and employee records it paid to have securely stored or destroyed were improperly dumped in an unsecure location in South Bend, Ind.

The records were entrusted to Central Files and included protected information about patients, clients and employees of Saint Joseph Health System and six other Indiana health providers. Central Files was paid to destroy certain records and was instructed to securely store the remaining records until they were transferred to another records storage company.

In addition to Saint Joseph Health, the following other providers were involved in the records breach: Allied Physicians of Michiana, New Avenues, South Bend Medical Foundation, Goshen Emergency Physicians, Michiana Hematology Oncology, and Cardiology Associates, which was later acquired by Beacon Health System.

After completing an investigation with the South Bend Police Department, the healthcare providers discovered that records exposed represented a range of dates from 1995 to 2015. Information exposed included names, Social Security numbers, insurance information, phone numbers and dates of birth.

Authorities retained the medical records that could be safely salvaged from the dump site and hired another vendor to securely remove the remaining records, which are in the process of being destroyed, according to the notice.

More articles on cybersecurity:

Cyberattacks against medical, healthcare professionals persist, says Google

NIH seeks to create COVID-19 contact tracing app that doesn't compromise privacy

Ransomware attack affects 13,146 patients' info at Alaska surgical practice: 4 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.