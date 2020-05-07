Saint Francis Healthcare Partners email hack affects 38,529 patients

Hartford, Conn.-based Saint Francis Healthcare Partners notified patients of an email hacking incident that affected 38,529 patients, according to HHS.



The health system detected a data security incident on Dec. 30 and confirmed on March 20 that an unauthorized third party may have had access to patients' protected health information. The breached information may have included patient names, medical histories, medical records, clinical information and dates of service as well as health insurance information and prescription information.



The health system reported that no financial information was breached and there is no evidence that the information was misused.

