Researcher discovers healthcare info of 3.1M patients online

Security researcher Bob Dianchenko discovered millions of peoples' healthcare data available online, according to a Silicon Angle report.

Three things to know:

1. The medical information may have been stolen from medical software company Adit, which facilitates online appointment scheduling and patient management for medical and dental practices.

2. On July 13, Mr. Dianchenko found patient names, email addresses and medical practice names for 3.1 million patients published online without needing a password or other authentication.

3. The database information is no longer online.

