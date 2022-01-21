Red Cross cyberattack exposes more than 515,000 people's personal data

Listen
The International Committee of the Red Cross said Jan. 19 it discovered a cyberattack on its computer servers.
Five things to know:
- The attack compromised the personal information of more than 515,000 people who are the recipients of Red Cross aid.
- The compromised data originated from at least 60 Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies across the globe.
- The attack targeted a company in Switzerland the Red Cross contracts to store data.
- There is no indication the compromised information has been leaked or shared publicly, according to the Red Cross.
- The attack has forced the Red Cross to temporarily shut down its Restoring Family Links program, which reunites families separated by conflict, disaster or migration. The organization said it is "working as quickly as possible to identify workarounds to continue this vital work."