Ransomware gang hits Accenture, threatens to post data online 

The LockBit ransomware gang has attacked Accenture and threatened to publish the technology and operations strategy consulting company's encrypted files on the dark web, CNN reported Aug. 11.

LockBit, which emerged in September 2019, leases its malicious software to third-party hackers and criminal groups who then get a cut of ransoms in exchange for planting the code onto victims' networks.

The ransomware gang claimed on its website to have attacked Accenture and said it will post the company's files online if it doesn't pay the ransom, according to screenshots of LockBit's website reviewed by CNN and cybersecurity firm Emsisoft. An Accenture spokesperson confirmed the incident to the network Aug. 11 but did not explicitly acknowledge a ransomware attack.

"Through our security controls and protocols, we identified irregular activity in one of our environments," the spokesperson said. "We immediately contained the matter and isolated the affected servers. We fully restored our affected systems from back up. There was no impact on Accenture's operations, or on our clients' systems."

Accenture works with several health IT clients. In February, Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente announced it is working with the IT services company and Microsoft to transition to the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. This week, Adobe also announced that Accenture will be among the offerings integrated into its new healthcare cloud.