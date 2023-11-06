Ransomware gang 8Base strikes US healthcare sector

Ransomware gang 8Base is emerging as a new threat to the U.S. healthcare sector after it attacked a medical facility in October, the Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center warned in a Nov. 1 alert.
Five things to know about the ransomware gang:
- Since March 2022, 8Base has exhibited increased activity, particularly during the summer of 2023.
- The group's identity, techniques and reasons are mostly shrouded in mystery, according to the alert.
- 8Base operates as a data-extortion cybercrime operation.
- 8Base, Cl0p and LockBit were responsible for 48% of all recorded cyberattacks in July 2023.
- The healthcare and public health sector is among the group's targets.