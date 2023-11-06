Ransomware gang 8Base strikes US healthcare sector

Naomi Diaz -

Ransomware gang 8Base is emerging as a new threat to the U.S. healthcare sector after it attacked a medical facility in October, the Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center warned in a Nov. 1 alert. 

Five things to know about the ransomware gang:

  1. Since March 2022, 8Base has exhibited increased activity, particularly during the summer of 2023.

  2. The group's identity, techniques and reasons are mostly shrouded in mystery, according to the alert.

  3. 8Base operates as a data-extortion cybercrime operation.

  4. 8Base, Cl0p and LockBit were responsible for 48% of all recorded cyberattacks in July 2023.

  5. The healthcare and public health sector is among the group's targets. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars