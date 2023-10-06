Physician assistant leaks patient data to Instagram story

Annalee Knowles, a physician assistant who was working at NCH Healthcare System, based in Naples, Fla., has posted patients' confidential information to her Instagram story, Naples Daily News reported Oct. 5.

According to the publication, Ms. Knowles posted at least three Instagram stories that referenced patient information. Ms. Knowles has worked as a physician assistant since 2014.

The content of one of the posts refers to race, while the others mock the reasons patients went to the hospital. None of the posts disclosed patients' names.

Since the incident, an NCH spokesperson said Ms. Knowles, who is an employee of a third-party medical group that is not owned or controlled by NCH, has been removed from her shifts at the health system.

Her Instagram account has also been deleted.

"We are working closely with the provider's employer to investigate the matter," Rebecca Delgado, a spokesperson at NCH, told the publication. "It is important to note no patient health information was posted; patient confidentiality and privacy were not compromised."

Josh Hopson, spokesperson for TeamHealth, the medical group Ms. Knowles worked for, said "her [Ms. Knowles'] posts do not reflect the values of TeamHealth."

TeamHealth has removed Ms. Knowles from future scheduled shifts.