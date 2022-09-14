Not always the CIO: Who chief information security officers most often report to

Nearly two-thirds of chief information security officers report to leaders other than the CIO, according to a global survey of 327 CISOs by executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles.
Here is a ranking of the CISO reporting lines, the annual survey conducted in the spring found:
1. CIO: 38 percent
2. Chief technology officer or senior engineering executive; and other (tie): 15 percent
4. COO or chief accounting officer: 9 percent
5. Global CISO; and CEO (tie): 8 percent
7. Chief risk officer or senior regulatory executive: 4 percent
8. General counsel: 3 percent