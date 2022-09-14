Not always the CIO: Who chief information security officers most often report to

Nearly two-thirds of chief information security officers report to leaders other than the CIO, according to a global survey of 327 CISOs by executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles.

Here is a ranking of the CISO reporting lines, the annual survey conducted in the spring found:

1. CIO: 38 percent

2. Chief technology officer or senior engineering executive; and other (tie): 15 percent

4. COO or chief accounting officer: 9 percent

5. Global CISO; and CEO (tie): 8 percent

7. Chief risk officer or senior regulatory executive: 4 percent

8. General counsel: 3 percent