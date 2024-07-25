North Korean cyber group intensifies focus on healthcare

APT45, a North Korean cyber operator, has continued to target the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, a July 25 report from cybersecurity firm Mandiant found.

APT45 is one of North Korea's longest-operating cyber groups, and their actions reflect the country's geopolitical interests, according to the report. Over time, their focus has expanded from traditional cyber espionage targeting government and defense sectors to also include healthcare and agricultural science.

Five things to know about APT45: