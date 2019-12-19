North Carolina healthcare provider warns 4,500 patients of data breach

Barium Springs, N.C.-based Children's Hope Alliance is notifying 4,564 patients of a security incident that may have exposed their protected health information.

In October, the provider learned an employee's laptop had been stolen. Children's Hope Alliance took steps to secure the information on the laptop. There is no evidence that patient information has been misused.

Patient data that was stored on the laptop included names, addresses, Social Security numbers, tax identification numbers, dates of birth, usernames and passwords, and medical and dosage information.

"Children's Hope Alliance encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor their credit reports and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity," the provider said in a statement.

